Marvel’s Black Panther Wraps Production

Marvel’s Black Panther is one of the more highly-anticipated upcoming films in Marvel Studio’s Phase Three saga, as it will fully explore the story of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who was a breakout hit in Captain America: Civil War.

Leading the project is Creed director Ryan Coogler; a handful of press (including our own Brandon Davis) recently got to see the first Black Panther footage that Coogler assembled, and the collective reaction has been that this is going to be another game-changing Marvel action-adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, it seems that Black Panther is official wrapping production, and it is now up to Coogler and the team at Marvel Studios to add the visual effects magic that will bring The Panther, his powers, and his homeland Wakanda to life onscreen.

We’ve already heard that a first trailer will be released this summer – we’ll keep you updated on the when/where, as those details emerge.

SYNOPSIS: Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira , Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. Additional cast members include Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Sterling K. Brown, and John Kani.

Black Panther will be in theaters on February 16, 2018.

MORE Black Panther News: