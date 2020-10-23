Marvel's Blade Movie Is Reportedly Looking For Writers

✖

Marvel Studios has not said a word about Blade since announcing Mahershala Ali had been cast for the lead role back at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. The movie does not have a release date and Ali's debut in the part, be it in the movie or another Marvel Cinematic Universe title, remains to be announced. A new report suggests that the Blade movie is in its earliest stages of development as it does not yet have a writing team on board. However, Blade is now seeking writers to bring the project to life, and Marvel Studios is looking for Black filmmakers to put behind-the-camera.

"Current projects that studios are hoping to populate with Black behind-the-camera talent include Marvel's Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali, which is looking for writers," THR reports. Marvel has been actively seeking more diverse routes to fill out casts and crews, something with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was seemingly willing to put his career on the line for when trying to get titles like Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Black Widow added to the slate.

Speculation back when movies were getting shifted around due to coronavirus delays indicated that Blade might be slated for October of 2022. There is still no word on whether or not the film will arrive within the next two years but as Marvel Studios seeks out creative minds to craft its story, such a timeline is not completely unrealistic.

Of course, Blade was made famous to mainstream audiences after Wesley Snipes played the role in a trilogy of films which has since ended in favor of this rebooted take on the character. “To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan," Snipes said in a statement given to ComicBook.com. "Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

