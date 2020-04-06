Was Marvel’s Blade Release Date Confirmed By Disney Coronavirus Delays?

Like everyone else in the entertainment industry, Disney has had to change its entire 2020 movie release slate, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. That includes Disney/Marvel Studio’s Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, which has now had to re-shuffle the release dates of its entire Phase Four lineup. That re-ordering turned up a nice surprise: we now know when Captain Marvel 2 will be arriving. As always with Disney, there were also a bunch of release dates staked out for several “Untitled Marvel Movies”, and one date in particular seems like the obvious spot for one highly-anticipated MCU Phase 5 film: Marvel’s Blade Reboot.

First, here are the dates for the Untitled Marvel Movies coming out in 2022 and 2023:

According to industry analysts like Charles Murphy, that October 7, 2022 is indeed for the Blade reboot. That’s been the general speculation about Blade’s release date, ever since Disney first reserved the October 2022 slot.

The obvious thinking here is that Marvel Studios wants Blade to be released in the midst of the Halloween season, when a darker and monster-themed monster film would likely stand a good chance at raking it up at the box office. Details about the Marvel reboot are still unclear, other than that multi-Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali is taking over the Blade role – and former Blade, Wesley Snipes is wholeheartedly endorsing that change:

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes said in an earlier statement given to ComicBook.com. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Time will tell if Marvel’s Blade truly arrives on October 7, 2022.