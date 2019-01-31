This Marvel Phase 4 Movies Slate Is What Fans Dreams Are Made Of

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to reach the culmination of its first ten years with Avengers: Infinity War, which will begin the final run of the MCU’s Phase Three saga. Marvel Studios execs have already promised that the ending of PHase Three will be a game-changer that essentially reboots the MCU for a whole new saga, which will begin to unfold in Phase 4.

While we don’t yet know anything about what Phase 4 of the MCU, it’s clear from the chart above (via Reddit) and so many others like it, that fans already have a major set of wish-list picks for which films they want to see in Phase 4. This particular chart (which popped up on Reddit) is particularly enticing for the movies it chooses to include in the Phase 4 lineup.

The films in the lineup, there are several picks that you’d expect, and a few that you absolutely wouldn’t, but probably will be onboard the wish-train for. Picks like Spider-Man 2, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, Thor 4, or Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, are all what you would expect next from the MCU franchise, but the the maker of the chart, “Seductive ThunderLord” actually does a good job with the subtitles for most of the films, with title selections that would create massive hype within the Marvel fandom. “Spider-Man: Academy” is a natural evolution of the Spider-Man: Homecoming concept, but the “Illuminati” in the Doctor Strange sequel title, or “Secret Empire” in the Black Panther sequel title – and especially “Masters of Evil” in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel are all titles drawing upon some big Marvel Comics events.

While it’s exciting to see in concept, the reality of the situation is each of those subtitles are too big for the respective films they’re attached to. The fact that solo films would be used for big crossover events like the formation of Marvel’s Illuminati, or the rise of Hydra’s secret empire, is somewhat dubious; Captain America: Civil War got by with being a “solo film” that was actually a mini-crossover event – but this sees a bit overly ambitious in that regard. That’s especially true of the Ant-Man franchise introducing the Masters of Evil. Meanwhile, “The Mighty Thor” title leaves things wide open for either another installment with Chris Hemsworth, or a brand new Thor taking up the mantle.

As for the unexpected “launch” properties in the list? The Marvel Cosmic Universe is expected to become a major branch of the franchise, so having Nova, Warlock, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel (plus Valkyries) all fleshing out that side seems logical. On the terrestrial side, Fantastic Four, Black Widow, and The Thunderbolts are all properties that fans have long wanted or expected to happen. Phase 4 culminating with an Avengers movie that introduces the X-Men into the MCU is just icing on the cake.

However, if there’s one thing that’s missing here, it’s clearly the “Secret Invasion” storyline of the comics, which would setup things like a Captain Marvel sequel or The Thunderbolts. Secret Invasion is widely expected to be the next big MCU crossover storyline, so maybe placing Avengers 4 and 5 in the Phase 4 lineup would be a better idea?

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.