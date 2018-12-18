Marvel Teases Classic Cyclops Costume In Uncanny X-Men

Today’s Marvel solicits hold several big clues regarding the future of the X-Men, and one tease, in particular, seems to suggest Cyclops will be getting his classic 90s costume back.

The new solicitation reveals include covers to Uncanny X-Men #13 and 14, both drawn by Salvador Larroca. On both covers, Cyclops is shown, and in both, he is wearing his classic 90s outfit made popular by Jim Lee in the comics and even more so by the X-Men Animated Series that aired on FOX Kids.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second cover also shows Wolverine next to Cyclops, who is also wearing his classic brown and tan costume, so perhaps this is a return to those classic looks for the entire roster, whoever that ends up being. It is interesting to see those looks make a return, but then again the series has returned to the Uncanny name, so with that in mind, it is rather fitting.

On the first cover, Cyclops is shown looking at several files, each one with the face of a key X-Men villain. Cassandra Nova, Mojo, Magneto, Apocalypse, Calisto, Dark Beast, Mr. Sinister, Omega Red, the Shadow King, and Mystique are all shown, and it appears Cyclops has his work cut out for him.

The second cover shows Cyclops flanked by Wolverine, Majik, Havok, Multiple Man, Banshee, Hope, and more, and you can check out both covers below.

UNCANNY X-MEN #13 & #14

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

ISSUE #13: SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

ISSUE #13: VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

ISSUE #13: CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

ISSUE #14: SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

ISSUE #14: CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

“Cyclops and Wolverine have drawn together a new team of X-Men from the ashes of “X-Men Disassembled,” and now they turn their eyes to setting their agenda. Cyclops has a list…a list of things the X-Men have to take care of…if it’s the last thing they ever do.”

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)

Cyclops’ blue and yellow suit is one of his most beloved suits, though over the years he has amassed a following for many of the various costumes he’s worn. So, are you happy the Jim Lee suit is making a comeback? Is there another suit you’d like to see? Let us know in the comments!