Marvel Brings Back SPOILER For Extreme Carnage

✖

Last month, Marvel Comics announced Extreme Carnage, the next symbiote-centered event following King in Black's conclusion, with a wraparound cover from Leinil Francis Yu. The art features Carnage and many of his offspring, symbiote characters sure to play roles in the event. The artwork left one character in silhouette to avoid spoiling the ending of King in Black. That Marvel Comics event series concluded last week. Now that King in Black is over, Marvel has confirmed the return of a fan-favorite Spider-Man character in Extreme Carnage. SPOILERS for King in Black #5 and Venom #34 follow.

Marvel Comics' Extreme Carnage marks Flash Thompson's return to the Marvel Universe. Following his surprise return during King in Black, Anti-Venom will be back in action in July's Extreme Carnage Alpha #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Manuel Garcia.

(Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Marvel Comics)

"After King in Black, everything we thought we knew about the symbiotes will have changed. Every man, woman, and child in the Marvel Universe will finally understand the massive threat the symbiotes represent, and the symbiotes that are still among us are now in the crosshairs of some extremely angry, scared, and powerful forces," Johnson said in a press release. "In the pages of Extreme Carnage, we'll not only explain what Carnage is in this new, post-King in Black era, but also see a return-to-form for the deadliest symbiotes that have ever lived while putting them on a lethal new path for the future."

Above, you can see Yu's final wraparound cover for Extreme Carnage Alpha, featuring Anti-Venom, Venom, Carnage, Phage, Scream, Lasher, Riot, and Agony. Below, you can check out Dave Rapoza's main cover for the issue, featuring Anti-Venom in action.

(Photo: Daniel Rapoza, Marvel Comics)

Marvel's description of Extreme Carnage's story reads, "The Life Foundation symbiotes have always tried to reconcile the sometimes-noble intentions of their hosts with the often-bloodthirsty impulses of the symbiotes. But the Life Foundation symbiotes aren't the only symbiotes who find themselves reinvented after King in Black and Carnage has plans for his younger siblings."

The last time fans saw Carnage was in the Absolute Carnage event. The symbiote, once again bonded to serial killer Cletus Kasady, became the prophet of Knull, the god of symbiotes. Venom managed to slay Kasady and the Venom symbiote absorbed Carnage, though Kadady's consciousness seemed to survive within the symbiote.

Are you excited about Extreme Carnage? Let us know in the comments. Extreme Carnage begins in July.