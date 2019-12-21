Marvel May Have Just Killed Off a Major Villain

Marvel Comics has some of the deadliest, best-known villains in the world. But one of them may have just met their end. The moment comes at the height of the villains’ power. They may yet survive their fall, but this moment will come as a rude awakening to a villain who believed themself to be in complete control of their environment. Either way, this is sure to realign the balance of power in the Marvel Universe, specifically in Marvel’s version of New York City. SPOILERS for Daredevil #15 by Chip Zdarsky, Francesco Mobili, Marco Checchetto, Nolan Woodward, and Rachelle Rosenberg follow.

Once the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk has earned power in a more legitimate office. He’s become the mayor of New York City and has remained in power by doling out territory to those criminals who crave a piece of the action.

However, his authority as mayor is being challenged. His old criminal rival The Owl is making a place to become the new Kingpin of Crime. At the same time, Fisk is discovering that a wealthy family, the Stromwyns, holds even more power than he does. The Stomwyns decide to pay the mayor a visit in Daredevil #15.

It isn’t long before the Stromwyns bring in three armored thugs to teach Fisk a lesson. The three men proceed to beat Fisk senseless. The Stromwyns make it clear that they’re not here to demand Fisk do their bidding. They’re powerful enough that they don’t need Fisk. Instead, they have their henchmen toss the mayor of New York City out of his office window in plain view, so fearless are they of the repercussions.

At the same time that all of this is taking place, Daredevil and Elektra are learning something of the Stromwyns’ reach. They pay a visit to the governor of New York to find out why police have been ordered to abandon Hell’s Kitchen at the same time that a gang war is brewing. It turns out this is also the Stromwyns’ doing.

What do you think will be the fate of Wilson Fisk? Let us know in the comments. Daredevil #15 is on sale now.

