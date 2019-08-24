Marvel and Disney Reveal Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Cartoon With Laurence Fishburne

The Disney Channel is adding another animated Marvel series to their portfolio, this time adapting the popular young adult comic Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur to their repertoire. And the show is getting the backing of a major Hollywood star who’s already established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Just announced at the Disney D23 Expo, Ant-Man and the Wasp star Laurence Fishburne will serve as executive producer on Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur alongside Helen Sugland and Kim Possible producer Steve Loter. Fishburne himself officially announced the series is coming to the Disney Channel during the event.

While Devil Dinosaur was originally created by Jack Kirby, the comic series was originally created by Amy Reeder, Brandon Montclare, and Natacha Bustos for Marvel Comics in 2015. ComicBook reached out to Montclare after the news broke, and the writer expressed excitement to see Moon Girl come to life in the animated series.

“Writing Lunella Lafayette with co-creators Natacha Bustos and Amy Reeder was special stuff,” said Montclare. “We made her important to our readers, and the fan enthusiasm made her a more and more important part of the Marvel Universe. Nothing beats seeing Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur jump out of the comics pages into bigger stories and a widening audience.”

Check out the full press release below for more information, and stay tuned for more information about Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur!

Disney Channel has ordered “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” an original animated series based on Marvel’s hit comic books, from Disney Television Animation. Executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC’s “black-ish”), Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment, and Emmy® Award-winner Steve Loter (Disney’s “Kim Possible”), the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her ten-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

The news was announced today by Laurence Fishburne during Disney Television Animation’s panel at Disney’s D23 Expo. Fishburne said, “As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.’ Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero and I can’t wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur.”



Meredith Roberts, senior vice president, Animation Strategy, Disney Channels said, “Disney TV Animation is thrilled to collaborate with renowned producers Laurence, Helen and Steve and the talented Marvel Animation team to bring this modern-day roller-skating, gadget-wielding tween superhero and her larger-than-life partner to Disney Channel.”



Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment said, “Lunella doesn’t know she is the smartest person on the planet, but audiences will soon know how very cool Moon Girl is. Her adventures with giant buddy, Devil Dinosaur, are filled with so much wonder and joy, and this historic partnership with Disney Television Animation and Cinema Gypsy Productions proved the right formula to bring them to television.”



Jeff Howard (“Planes”) and Kate Kondell (“The Pirate Fairy”) serve as co-producers and story editors.