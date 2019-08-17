Another “Big” Marvel Series Rumored For Disney+

San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige unveiled the schedule for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the first time, Marvel’s schedule includes new television shows on the Disney+ streaming service, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, What If…?, and Hawkeye. A new rumor suggests that at least one more Marvel television series is planned for the new streaming service.

According to MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad, another “big” Marvel show is headed to Disney+ and will be announced soon. He couldn’t specify how soon, so whether this announcement comes at D23 next week remains to be seen.

“Big” is a relative term, and he didn’t specify what the new show is big in comparison to. What could be bigger than shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, and Hawkeye, which each feature stars from the Marvel Studios films?

He speculated on a couple of possibilities. One is a Hulk television series. That would allow Marvel to get around whatever legal complications may be holding back a new Hulk movie, and getting a former movie headliner onto Disney+ would be the streaming service’s biggest Marvel pull yet. The story could follow the Hulk as a popular superhero in the Marvel Universe, as he was portrayed in Avengers: Endgame.

Another possibility is Ms. Marvel. Kevin Feige has indicated in the past that Marvel Studios has plans for Kamala Khan, meaning she’s not the subject of whatever female-led Marvel project its is that ABC has in the works. She’s not as a well known as the Marvel Studios heroes, or even some of the Marvel characters waiting for their shot at live-action, but setting up a teenage Muslim girl to lead a Disney+ show would be a huge move from a cultural point of view.

Then there are those characters that always seem to come up when discussing rumored Marvel projects, such as Moon Knight and Nova. With the purchase of 20th Century Fox, a whole new group of heroes becomes available to speculate about. How big would it be for Marvel to introduce mutants or the Fantastic Four via Disney+ rather than on the big screen?

That’s all speculation for now though. We’ll see what Marvel brings to D23, be it Phase 5 plans or otherwise.

What do you think the next big Marvel show on Disney+ will be? Let us know in the comments.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.