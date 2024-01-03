Echo Director Reveals New Details on Daredevil Fight Sequence

There are new details regarding the fight sequence between Daredevil and Echo in the upcoming Marvel television show. Echo has the distinction of being the first Marvel Studios series to have all of its episodes released together, in what is typically called "binge-mode." Echo will also get a simultaneous release on both Disney+ and Hulu, so Marvel is making sure subscribers and fans have every opportunity to see the returns of Maya Lopez, Daredevil, and Wilson Fisk. After footage gave fans a tease of Echo's confrontation with Daredevil, director Sydney Freeland confirmed how their fight will last on screen.

"It's one shot, it's six minutes long, and story dictates everything," Freeland told TVInsider. "Maya Lopez [enters] that scene as a teenage girl, but she [leaves] as a cold-blooded killer. And it was important for me that the audience is able to see that transformation happen in real-time."

Freeland also teased that appearances by Daredevil and Kingpin won't be the only ones Marvel fans can expect in Echo. She added, "There are a number of cameos in our series, and fans of the MCU will see characters from other films and shows that they recognize. But at the same time, you don't have to have done your homework coming into this. People who aren't familiar with the MCU can still come in and watch this."

How many episodes is Marvel's Echo?

Marvel Studios confirmed in November that Echo will have an episode count of five. What makes this special is Echo will debut on both Disney+ and Hulu on January 9th. It's the first Marvel Studios release under the new character-focused Marvel Spotlight banner, which won't lean so heavily on being up to date on your Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity. Echo will also bring with it a TV-MA rating for maturity and graphic violence.

"We wanted something that, again, if you're coming off of Hawkeye, and you have to keep in mind she's a villain," Echo director/executive producer Sydney Freeland said during the Echo trailer debut event. "She's a villain. And so tonally, we wanted to lean into that. I think in talking with the executives and our approach, and when building visual style, it was sort of like, 'Oh yeah, lean into that, lean into that.'"

Echo stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk. The show's supporting cast includes Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, and Cody Lightning. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie directed the series.