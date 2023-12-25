Marvel's Daredevil Set to Fight Wolverine

The Man Without Fear and Wolverine will face off in the fight of the year.

A fight is brewing between two of Marvel's most popular characters. In the solicitations for the House of Ideas' March 2024 releases, it was revealed Daredevil #7 will feature a fight between the eponymous vigilante and Wolverine, with a hellish plot device seemingly serving as the connective tissue between the two characters.

Now just a few issues in, Daredevil writer Saladin Ahmed previously said the majority of his run features Matt Murdock grappling with his religious identity. "With Matt, there are two seemingly opposite-in-scale poles that I'm particularly interested in. The first is the social realism that's part and parcel of the best Daredevil stories. Matt, even more than Peter Parker, is Marvel's most thoroughly 'street-level' character, and telling working-class stories of the streets has always been important to me as a writer," the writer told us earlier this summer.

He added, "Then there's the metaphysical/spiritual, which -- though he's Catholic and I'm Muslim -- has long attracted me to Matt as a character. Put simply, I've spent a lot of time worrying I've disappointed God -- and it's a thrill to get in the head and the soul of one of the few superheroes who's done the same. Ultimately, though, I hope this run will show that these different sides to Daredevil's world aren't opposite at all, but intertwined."

The current series now has four issues out with the fifth set to hit comic shops in January. Daredevil #6 is then scheduled for release in February while #7 will hit shops on March 27th. The full solicitation for Daredevil #7 can be found below.