Marvel Fans Rejoice Over Daredevil and Kingpin Returning in Echo Disney+ Series

By Kofi Outlaw

Today news broke that Marvel's Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are in the Echo Disney+ series. Cox and D'Onofrio were the first two stars of Marvel's Netflix Universe to get imported into Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe – if only in cameo appearances. While a new Daredevil reboot is in the works, fans have been hoping to see Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin again before that. Now, fans are overjoyed that Echo will be that place. 

After all, the comic book Marvel Comics history of Maya Lopez/Echo is deeply intertwined with Daredevil and Kingpin, so longtime fans are happy that the MCU is taking a similar path. See for yourself: 

Hello Marvel Kings

These two Kings are long overdue for their MCU crowns.

Need A Really Good Lawyer

His work with Peter Parker was impeccable.

The Crowd Is Going WILD

Marvel Twitter went LOUD with the collective thrill of the entire fandom when this news broke.

OMG Cameos!

By now Marvel TV series featuring big cameo crossovers shouldn't surprise anyone. But they're still awesome.

Don't Mess It Up

Marvel is playing with a lot of valuable toys in this Echo series. Hope it doesn't go to waste.

This is the W

Echo, Daredevil, Kingpin AND Jessica Jones?! We are WINNING, with this, people!

They Will Save It All

TBH... This could be exactly the kind of pickup that MCU Phase 4 could use.

Charlie's Back - We've Already Won

We want to see Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil in that Spider-Man movie. We want to see him in that She-Hulk show. We want to see him in this Echo series. We want to see him back in Daredevil Season 4. We. Want. It. All.

Just Need My Popcorn...

OH YES. Suddenly we will be there in the dead of night to be watching this Echo series...

Daredevil Is Still Coming Too

Some people are getting all mad – and for what? we're STILL getting a new Daredevil series after this. It's all win!

Echo is currently in production for Disney+

