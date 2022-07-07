Marvel Fans Rejoice Over Daredevil and Kingpin Returning in Echo Disney+ Series
Today news broke that Marvel's Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are in the Echo Disney+ series. Cox and D'Onofrio were the first two stars of Marvel's Netflix Universe to get imported into Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe – if only in cameo appearances. While a new Daredevil reboot is in the works, fans have been hoping to see Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin again before that. Now, fans are overjoyed that Echo will be that place.
After all, the comic book Marvel Comics history of Maya Lopez/Echo is deeply intertwined with Daredevil and Kingpin, so longtime fans are happy that the MCU is taking a similar path. See for yourself:
Hello Marvel Kings
July 7, 2022
These two Kings are long overdue for their MCU crowns.
Need A Really Good Lawyer
IM SCREAMING CHARLIE AND VINCENT My favourite really good lawyer returns ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vyb2bmK3yg— Alexis (@_Alexis__Alexis) July 7, 2022
His work with Peter Parker was impeccable.
The Crowd Is Going WILD
July 7, 2022
Marvel Twitter went LOUD with the collective thrill of the entire fandom when this news broke.
OMG Cameos!
omGgg the cameos!!!! pic.twitter.com/066A5gYnLg— sleman (@Mr_La5agna) July 7, 2022
By now Marvel TV series featuring big cameo crossovers shouldn't surprise anyone. But they're still awesome.
Don't Mess It Up
Now don’t fuck it up please pic.twitter.com/selPRbTxQk— Nick Pascarello (@NicholasPascar5) July 7, 2022
Marvel is playing with a lot of valuable toys in this Echo series. Hope it doesn't go to waste.
This is the W
July 7, 2022
Echo, Daredevil, Kingpin AND Jessica Jones?! We are WINNING, with this, people!
They Will Save It All
They will save the MCU— Adrián 🇵🇦 (@swshriv) July 7, 2022
TBH... This could be exactly the kind of pickup that MCU Phase 4 could use.
Charlie's Back - We've Already Won
matt murdock is coming back for echo and we may get a fourth season of daredevil...with disney+ implications but you know what? at this point idc, charlie cox is back as him and i see that as an absolute win pic.twitter.com/QmMXkFHgCQ— san (@616FRANKCASTLE) July 5, 2022
We want to see Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil in that Spider-Man movie. We want to see him in that She-Hulk show. We want to see him in this Echo series. We want to see him back in Daredevil Season 4. We. Want. It. All.
Just Need My Popcorn...
July 7, 2022
OH YES. Suddenly we will be there in the dead of night to be watching this Echo series...
Daredevil Is Still Coming Too
They are making that though. Who said they aren't— SPEED (@SPEEDY_12320) July 7, 2022
Some people are getting all mad – and for what? we're STILL getting a new Daredevil series after this. It's all win!
Echo is currently in production for Disney+