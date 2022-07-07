Marvel Fans Rejoice Over Daredevil and Kingpin Returning in Echo Disney+ Series

Hello Marvel Kings pic.twitter.com/5CNbBjgnoW — Anthony (@Cyborg_280) July 7, 2022 These two Kings are long overdue for their MCU crowns. prevnext

Need A Really Good Lawyer IM SCREAMING CHARLIE AND VINCENT My favourite really good lawyer returns ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vyb2bmK3yg — Alexis (@_Alexis__Alexis) July 7, 2022 His work with Peter Parker was impeccable.

The Crowd Is Going WILD pic.twitter.com/NVdsc4qRxe — 🧩 Kobe-Wan Kenobi (@Ogulcan24M) July 7, 2022 Marvel Twitter went LOUD with the collective thrill of the entire fandom when this news broke.

OMG Cameos! omGgg the cameos!!!! pic.twitter.com/066A5gYnLg — sleman (@Mr_La5agna) July 7, 2022 By now Marvel TV series featuring big cameo crossovers shouldn't surprise anyone. But they're still awesome.

Don't Mess It Up Now don't fuck it up please pic.twitter.com/selPRbTxQk — Nick Pascarello (@NicholasPascar5) July 7, 2022 Marvel is playing with a lot of valuable toys in this Echo series. Hope it doesn't go to waste.

They Will Save It All They will save the MCU — Adrián 🇵🇦 (@swshriv) July 7, 2022 TBH... This could be exactly the kind of pickup that MCU Phase 4 could use.

Charlie's Back - We've Already Won matt murdock is coming back for echo and we may get a fourth season of daredevil...with disney+ implications but you know what? at this point idc, charlie cox is back as him and i see that as an absolute win pic.twitter.com/QmMXkFHgCQ — san (@616FRANKCASTLE) July 5, 2022 We want to see Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil in that Spider-Man movie. We want to see him in that She-Hulk show. We want to see him in this Echo series. We want to see him back in Daredevil Season 4. We. Want. It. All.

Just Need My Popcorn... pic.twitter.com/XWDpoiEQ9S — unknown (@RobinsonAGuerr1) July 7, 2022 OH YES. Suddenly we will be there in the dead of night to be watching this Echo series...