Marvel’s Kevin Feige Teased Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Return in She-Hulk

Kevin Feige makes the case for a crossover between superhero lawyers Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in Marvel’s She-Hulk. Days after the Marvel Studios president confirmed Cox would reprise his Daredevil role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the “really good lawyer” cameos as the legal counsel for an unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to Cox’s The Defenders co-star Jessica Henwick, Cox knew about his Daredevil return “years ago” — and Feige has hinted She-Hulk might be the next Marvel Studios production to call the blind attorney-at-law to the stand.

During a presentation at Disney Investor Day 2020 last December, Feige said the “very funny” series from directors Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio) is about “a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6’7″ — and green.”

“Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases,” Feige teased, “you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode.”

The official synopsis released during Disney+ Day 2021 echoed Feige’s statement, affirming Jennifer’s superhuman casework will “welcome a host of Marvel characters” to She-Hulk.

This year, online rumors swirled that Cox will wear Daredevil’s red-and-yellow suit from the classic comics when he returns in the cameo-filled She-Hulk. After a two-year moratorium, Feige’s Marvel Studios regained the rights to Cox’s Murdock and other characters from Marvel-Netflix’s canceled Daredevil in 2020.

This allows Marvel to freely use Murdock in Spider-Man and the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Hawkeye, the first Marvel Studios series to bring back the same version of a character from Marvel Television’s Netflix series. With She-Hulk promising more Marvel characters for battles in and out of the courtroom, Murdock might not be far behind.

Cox has said he wouldn’t give up his Daredevil role to another actor without a fight, quipping on SiriusXM in October: “I would find my Daredevil mask [and then] hunt them down. I’d make them fight me for it.”

Returning characters already confirmed to appear in Disney+’s She-Hulk include Jennifer’s Avenger cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and The Incredible Hulk villain Abomination (Tim Roth). Jennifer’s comic book rival, Titania (Jameela Jamil), will also make her MCU debut.

Also starring Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black), Anais Almonte (Slumber Party), and Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, The Good Wife), Marvel’s She-Hulk premieres 2022 on Disney+.

