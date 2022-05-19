Daredevil Disney+ Series: Fans React to Marvel Revival

Disney+ will #SaveDaredevil. Marvel Studios is moving forward on a new Daredevil series at Disney+, with Variety reporting Matt Corman and Chris Ord are attached to write and executive produce. The Marvel Television series, which ran for three seasons on Netflix before being canceled in 2018, moved to Disney+ alongside seasons of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and crossover miniseries The Defenders in March. Charlie Cox played blind lawyer Matt Murdock, the secret identity of the horn-headed Hell's Kitchen hero, in three seasons of Daredevil, recently returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Corman and Ord co-created the crime drama Covert Affairs for USA Networks and served as co-showrunners on Universal Television's The Brave and The Enemy Within on NBC, as well as The CW limited series Containment. The duo takes the reins on the revived Daredevil from first season showrunner Steven S. DeKnight, second season co-showrunners Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez, and third season showrunner Erik Oleson.

Before Cox cameoed as Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the Daredevil star would return as the Man Without Fear. Cox re-entered the MCU at the same time as his co-star Vincent D'Onofrio, who reprised his role as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, in Disney+'s Hawkeye in December. Cox and D'Onofrio are next rumored to return in the spinoff series Echo, now in production at Disney+.

Since Netflix's cancelation of Daredevil in 2018 — ahead of Disney's launch of its own streaming service in 2019 — fans have rallied around efforts to #SaveDaredevil, an online and offline campaign created to continue the series with the original cast. Marvel's Daredevil also starred Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, also introducing Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Élodie Yung's Elektra into the TV side of the MCU.

"I wouldn't put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that," Cox recently told ComicBook about reviving Daredevil as a more Disney Plus-friendly TV-14 over the original series' TV-MA rating. "I'm such a fan of everything they've done so far, I wouldn't underestimate them at all."

Cox continued, "So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we've done. And maybe there's a little less blood, maybe there's a little whatever, but I back them to do it."

The streamer recently debuted Marvel Studios Original series Moon Knight, and will soon release Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Secret Invasion. See fan reactions to Disney+'s Daredevil below.