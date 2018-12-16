Marvel Star Emily Vancamp Marries Her ‘Revenge’ Co-Star Josh Bowman

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Emily VanCamp is now married.

VanCamp, 32, married fellow actor Joshua Bowman, 30, in a ceremony in the Bahamas on December 15th.

VanCamp and Bowman first met on set while working on the ABC soap opera Revenge. The series ran from 2011-2015. VanCamp played the daughter of a man framed on terrorism charges. She assumes the new identity Emily Thorne and returns to the Hamptons to get revenge.

Bowman played Daniel Grayson, a member of the family Thorne blamed for her father’s downfall. Daniel falls in love with Thorne. She uses that to her advantage to get closer to the Grayson family. The characters got married in the show’s third season, only for Grayson to shoot Thorne in the stomach after saying their vows.

VanCamp first announced their engagement in May 2017.

“He did good,” VanCamp told Entertainment Tonight of Bowman’s proposal. “It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful.”

VanCamp has also expressed an interest in starting a family with Bowman.

“Yes, absolutely, especially when your sisters are having babies you just want to jump on the bandwagon,” she said during an appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2014. “But I’m just happy being an auntie right now.

“I’m really busy and I feel like I kind of want to be the kind of mom I want to be. With this schedule and playing this very tortured — exciting to play, but crazy character — I think I’ll let that happen and I’ll see where I’m at. They just make me so happy.”

VanCamp is likely better known to Marvel fans as Sharon Carter from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Sharon is the great niece of SHIELD legend Peggy Carter, the woman that Captain America fell in love with during World War II. Sharon also falls for Steve while keeping him under observation for SHIELD. The two shared their first kiss during the events of Civil War. As a member of the CIA, she continued to help Steve in his hunt for Bucky Barnes, even betraying her government during the lead up to the Avengers Civil War.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War are both available now on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.

