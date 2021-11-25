Marvel Exec Says Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Still Has a Future in the MCU

Hawkeye debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday, delivering the first two episodes of the new series to eager fans and introducing Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) into the MCU. With Kate’s introduction, many fans have theorized that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will pass on the mantle to her by series’ end, paving the way for a new generation of heroes to rise. However, according to producer Trinh Tran, Clint’s story isn’t over and Renner still has a future in the MCU.



“There are always new stories to be told, especially with Clint Barton,” Tran told CinePOP. “There is so much more to explore. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but it’s amazing to work with Jeremy. He loves his character, He’s the only person who really knows who Clint Barton is. I think there are possibilities. We’ll see.”



Tran also spoke about the overall appeal of Hawkeye as a character, noting that it’s the fact that he’s an “ordinary man” that makes him popular.



“I think that’s one of the biggest reasons the public likes him,” Tran said. “He’s one of the only heroes without superpowers, but he always saves the day. He is an ordinary man. The message is that if you put in the effort, you can do anything. He can be alongside the other Avengers, who can fly and have special abilities, and be able to fight and do whatever it takes to save the world. I think this is very inspiring for viewers. You can make effort and you don’t need superpowers to be a hero.”



What the future holds for Hawkeye and Renner remains a mystery and it’s a mystery that even Renner doesn’t seem to have the answer to.



“I don’t have a crystal ball, or I’m not a soothsayer,” Renner told GamesRadar+. “But having Hailee come in, and these characters, I think it opens it up for six great episodes for this event type of television. After that, I have no idea. But these six episodes are pretty exciting.”



You can check out the official synopsis for Hawkeye below.



“Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Episodes are directed by executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert & Bertie; executive producer Jonathan Igla is head writer.”



The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive on Wednesdays.