Early Falcon as Captain America Costume Designs Revealed

The Falcon, Sam Wilson is set to take up the shield as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This is a story that has direct roots in Marvel Comics, where Sam took up the shield after Steve Rogers was drained of the super-soldier serum’s effects. Rick Remender wrote that story. While doing some digging through old files during quarantine, he came upon some of the early designs for Sam’s Captian America look. The designs were by artist Carlos Pacheco, but Remender also includes his own rough photoshop take that he created using a Falcon poster from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“Here we have Carlos Pachecos first Sam Cap design, next to a rough I did on a photo of my take, then Carlos’ revised design, then my further notes,” Remender tweeted. You can see the designs below.

Here we have Carlos Pachecos first Sam Cap design, next to a rough I did on a photo of my take, then Carlos’ revised design, then my further notes. pic.twitter.com/weog8q8RX2 — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

As Captain America, Sam Wilson became a part of the new Avengers Unity Squad in the second volume of Remender’s Uncanny Avengers series. Sam remained Captain America after Remender left Marvel, and even after Steve Rogers became Captain America again. He only returned to his Falcon persona after the event of the Secret Empire event, where it was revealed that Steve Rogers’ reality had been rewritten so that he was a secret agent of Hydra.

In another bit taken from the comics, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s story is said to see some opposition rise up against the idea of Sam becoming Captain America. This leads to the introduction of John Walker, a.k.a U.S. Agent.

Wyatt Russell will play U.S. Agent in the new series. Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson, a.k.a The Falcon. The series also sees Sebastian Stan returning as the original the Winter Soldier. Daniel Bruhl returns as the villain Baron Zemo. Emily VanCamp reprises her role as Sharon Carter, a.k.a Agent 13. The cast also includes Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. Kari Skogland directs the six-episode series, with Malcolm Spellman serving as showrunner.

