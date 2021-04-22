Marvel Releases Falcon and Winter Soldier AR Experience Ahead of Finale

✖

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is flying towards a conclusion tonight and you can get your own version of the shield with Marvel’s new AR experience. The brand unveiled the Captain America content on social media this week ahead of the show’s finale. Unfortunately for Android fans, this is only for iOS capable devices. (You have to have iOS 11 or newer, along with a device newer than an iPhone 6s.) But, once you pass those hurdles and download the Disney Movie Insiders app, fans can raise the hero’s signature weapon in fun posts for their friends. It’s been no secret that Marvel had some high hopes for Bucky and Sam Wilson’s adventures together. Apparently, logging into the app also gets you points that you can use for real life rewards as well, so feel free to check that out.

Do you have what it takes to wield the shield? Try the new Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier AR experience in the @Disney_Insiders app. Try it now, only on iOS. Membership required. https://t.co/Ka2brsQFnp #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/YzL6TVQPQd — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 20, 2021

Marvel wrote on Twitter, “Do you have what it takes to wield the shield? Try the new Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier AR experience in the @Disney_Insiders app. Try it now, only on iOS. Membership required.”

In some previous comments to Variety, Mackie explained that he was legitimately surprised by being handed the shield. He never could have dreamed of the moment many fans are expecting of his character in the finale.

"I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America. I've been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you're supposed to do it. I didn’t go to L.A. and say, 'Make me famous.' I went to theater school, did Off-Broadway, did indie movies, and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that," Mackie explained.

Are you ready to see what Falcon and Bucky do later tonight? Let us know down in the comments!