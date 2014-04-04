Marvel Studios Recommends Marathon Ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale

✖

The time has already come... the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is hitting Disney+ tomorrow. Marvel fans are eager to find out how things will wrap up for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). In case you're looking to kill some time between now and the finale's release, Marvel Studios has a suggestion. The company took to Twitter today to recommend a marathon ahead of Episode 6.

"The epic #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale is almost here. Celebrate with your own Marvel Studios Marathon on @DisneyPlus and relive every moment with Sam and Bucky that has led up to this. Check out our lineup below and follow along for surprises throughout the day!," @falconandwinter tweeted. You can check out their list, which includes movies ranging from Captain America: The First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame, in the tweet below:

The account has already shared some fun recaps from Mackie. You can check out his reaction to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, his first MCU movie, below:

On your left 🏃 Sam Wilson's journey begins in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"! #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/KsxYzPKG3l — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 22, 2021

If you're bummed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming to an end, we have some positive news... There's a good chance Marvel and Disney+ have plans to make a second season. The series was submitted to the Emmy Awards in the Drama category rather than a Limited Series, which is what WandaVision will be submitting as. In fact, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore confirmed as much while discussing the Emmys with IndieWire.

"We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," said Moore. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."

The final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first season drops on Disney+ on Friday, April 23rd.

