Marvel Fan Creates Insane New Timeline of the MCU Featuring Spider-Man: No Way Home, What If, and More

A dedicated Marvel fan has created an updated timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including projects like the first Marvel Studios animated series Marvel’s What If… ? and Sony Pictures’ Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The timeline is massive in scope, listing each Marvel TV series and movie, along with the month and the year it took place in the MCU, instead of its release date. There is also a legend that features an original timeline, a post-Avengers: Endgame timeline with multiversal ramifications, and entries for the Avengers’ Infinity Stones time heist.

There is a lot of information to take in from the MCU timeline shared on Reddit. What’s wild to think about is many of the movies included wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Sony/Marvel movie used the new multiverse to re-introduce Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man films: 2002’s Spider-Man, 2004’s Spider-Man 2, 2007’s Spider-Man 3, 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Sony’s other recent Marvel movies like 2018’s Venom and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy also make appearances. The post-credits scenes for Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home are also connected, showing Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote teleported to the MCU, and then returning back to their own universe, but not before a piece of Venom is left behind.

Some of Marvel’s Disney+ series also show up, with Marvel’s What If… ? and Loki playing crucial roles branching the timeline off, thanks to the multiverse. Two quotes from Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains are included in the “Multiversal Timeline Rules”: the first one states, “Once I isolated our timeline, all I had to do was manage the flow of time and prevent any further branches. Hence the TVA. Hence the Time-Keepers & a highly efficient bureaucracy. Hence ages & ages of cosmic harmony. Hence, you’re welcome.” The second says, “You came to kill the Devil, right? Well guess what? I keep you safe. And if you think I’m evil, well. Just wait till you meet my variants. And that’s the gambit. Stifling order or cataclysmic chaos.”

Various episodes of What If… also highlight new variants like Captain Carter, Killmonger, Party Thor, Gamora (who killed Thanos), Star-Lord T’Challa, Infinity Ultron, Strange Supreme, Marvel Zombies, and the Watcher’s Guardians of the Multiverse.

