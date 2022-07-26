Marvel Fans Celebrate Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's New Director

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has found its director. Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed last September's critically-acclaimed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is set to take on directing duties for the next installment into Earth's Mightiest franchise. Cretton becomes the third director to take on an Avengers movie, following in the footsteps of Joss Whedon and The Russo Brothers. This project is the latest in Cretton's massive Marvel Studios deal, as his multi-year contract has him working on a sequel to Shang-Chi and a spinoff series rumored to focus on the Ten Rings.

