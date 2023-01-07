Marvel Fans Celebrate Jeremy Renner's Birthday Days After His Snowplow Accident

2023 had a rough start for Jeremy Renner. The star known best for playing Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe suffered serious injuries after a snowplow accident. Renner had to undergo surgery for his injuries, but over the last couple of days, he's been active on social media, much to the relief of his friends and fans. Sadly, it looks like Renner has to celebrate his birthday from the hospital. The actor turned 52 today and many people have been honoring him on social media. Despite being in the hospital, it seems like the actor is in good spirits on his special day.

Before checking out some of the birthday wishes for Renner, you can read the statement from his family that was released after his accident here: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

You can check out some of the birthday posts from fans below...