Marvel Fans Celebrate Jeremy Renner's Birthday Days After His Snowplow Accident
2023 had a rough start for Jeremy Renner. The star known best for playing Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe suffered serious injuries after a snowplow accident. Renner had to undergo surgery for his injuries, but over the last couple of days, he's been active on social media, much to the relief of his friends and fans. Sadly, it looks like Renner has to celebrate his birthday from the hospital. The actor turned 52 today and many people have been honoring him on social media. Despite being in the hospital, it seems like the actor is in good spirits on his special day.
Before checking out some of the birthday wishes for Renner, you can read the statement from his family that was released after his accident here: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."
You can check out some of the birthday posts from fans below...
Mr. Mayor
Thank you 🙏 ❤️🙏❤️🙏 https://t.co/mUskZxU6pO— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 7, 2023
Love From Chicago
🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏 https://t.co/IiqCLQVMvH— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 7, 2023
Hawkeye Forever
Happy birthday to Jeremy Renner who turns 52 today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/h8DqjaX14e— MCU Report (@MCUReport) January 7, 2023
Big Screen, Big Wishes
Cheers to a hero on and off the screen! @JeremyRenner, wishing you a very happy birthday and a speedy recovery. 🎂 💙 pic.twitter.com/u49knpQzcS— IMAX (@IMAX) January 7, 2023
Lots of Support
I'll join the chorus of voices wishing Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery and also the best birthday possible under the circumstances, he turns 52 today.— Last Exit To Nowhere (@LASTEXITshirts) January 7, 2023
- Jamie pic.twitter.com/vuQmlbxSkb
"Hopefully He's Continuing To Mend"
Happy 52nd birthday to our Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner. Sorry he has to spend it in a hospital bed, but hopefully he's continuing to mend. pic.twitter.com/YVA0dIZ4zt— I Bought That Comic 🇺🇦 🌻 (@BoughtThatComic) January 7, 2023
52 Years Young
— Happy 52nd Birthday to our Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner! Get well soon 💜 pic.twitter.com/njJDuXqed8— comfort hawkwidow² (@hawkwidowsquare) January 7, 2023
Iconic
Happy birthday to Jeremy Renner! Get well soon!!#Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/QttJfv5vAz— Multiverse Saga Gifs (@multiversegifs) January 7, 2023
Marvelous
Happy birthday to the Best Archer in this Universe niverse!— Giorgia Mariani (@Giorgia21674241) January 7, 2023
Happy birthday Jeremy 💜🏹 @JeremyRenner pic.twitter.com/gdfNLzbPQv
Many Great Roles
Happy birthday to Jeremy Renner! pic.twitter.com/V86IFcVUW4— Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) January 7, 2023
In Conclusion
Happy birthday to the great Jeremy Renner. We adore you, and we’re thinking of you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TkAoaYyupq— Brian Rowe 🏳️🌈🍿🎃 (@mrbrianrowe) January 7, 2023
