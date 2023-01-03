Jeremy Renner's Family Releases First Statement Since Actor's Accident

For the first time since his accident, the family of Jeremy Renner has released a joint statement regarding the matter. As the family confirms, the Oscar-nominated actor suffered extensive injuries as a result of an accident involving a Snowcat at his Reno-area home.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

News of the actor's accident first surfaced late Sunday night, saying the actor had been airlifted from his home in "critical but stable" condition. More details about the accident began to surface Monday morning. According to reporting from TMZ, Renner was reportedly plowing snow when somehow his leg became trapped under the Snowcat he was working with. His neighbor quickly arrive on scene shortly thereafter and was able to apply a tourniquet until paramedics arrived.

The actor is probably best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a post-Hawkeye world, Renner has been leading Mayor of Kingstown, which is set to debut on Paramount+ on January 15th. Paramount's synopsis for the series can be found below.

Running the family business is a life sentence. New season streaming January 15 and catch up on season 1 now, exclusively on Paramount+. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Our thoughts remain with Renner and his family during this time.