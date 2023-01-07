Jeremy Renner Posts New Photo Thanking ICU Team After Accident

Jeremy Renner has shared another update from the ICU, as he begins to heal after his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by the team that has helped him in his recovery following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.

"Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey," Renner's caption reads.

A statement from Renner's family was released on Monday, confirming the extent of the injuries he suffered.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe essentially since its inception, portraying Clint Barton / Hawkeye beginning with 2011's Thor. He most recently appeared as the character in a Hawkeye Disney+ series. His roles also include Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, The Bourne Legacy, and Wind River. He also has a Disney+ exclusive reality show, Rennervations, which is set to arrive this year.

The second season of Mayor of Kingstown is set to debut on Paramount+ on January 15th. Paramount's synopsis for the series can be found below.

"Running the family business is a life sentence. New season streaming January 15 and catch up on season 1 now, exclusively on Paramount+. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

Our thoughts remain with Renner and his family during this time.