Jeremy Renner, star of Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown, was reportedly hospitalized in Reno, Nevada, on January 1st after suffering an accident plowing snow, according to a new report from Deadline. A statement from the actor's representatives indicates Renner is in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today." There is no word on the actor's current health condition, other than that his reps say "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." We'll be sure to update this story as we receive more information.

Renner is widely known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in multiple films and starring in his own solo series on Disney+ that was released in November 2021. His next major role is a sequel season for Mayor of Kingstown, which will begin streaming on Paramount Plus in two weeks on January 15th. The series was created by Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as we learn more.