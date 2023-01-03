Jeremy Renner Receives Well Wishes From Hollywood After Snowplow Accident
Marvel Cinematic Universe and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner suffered injuries in a snow plow accident that left him in critical but stable condition. Renner underwent surgery for severe blunt trauma to his chest and orthopedic injuries. He is now recovering. Since the news of the accident broke, Renner's fans have kept an eye out for updates and hoped for his recovery. Renner's colleagues in Hollywood have also been following the news, and some have taken to social media to share well-wishes. Some of these outpourings from celebrities and fans have been collected here while awaiting the next update.
Jeremy Renner's representative also released a statement on the incident with an update from the actor's family. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."
Renner can next be seen in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown. The season debuts on January 15th on Paramount+.
James Gunn
My heart is with @JeremyRenner. 🙏— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 2, 2023
Tara Strong
My sweet @JeremyRenner. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery. #JeremyRenner pic.twitter.com/6X248TLOqC— tara strong (@tarastrong) January 2, 2023
Robert Patrick
Sending up thoughts and prayers for @JeremyRenner!— Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) January 2, 2023
Josh Gad
My God. Praying for @JeremyRenner and his family. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/FufnlHYgCo— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 2, 2023
The Marvel Fandom
Jeremy Renner the marvel fandom stands with you pic.twitter.com/y62ciullXr— francisco (@Francis32748807) January 2, 2023
Thinking of Jeremy Renner
Thinking of Jeremy Renner 💜 pic.twitter.com/sCnPPZv9G8— Marvel Tesseract (@Mar_Tesseract) January 2, 2023