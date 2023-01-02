Jeremy Renner to Undergo Surgery After Snow Plow Injury

Jeremy Renner is set to undergo surgery following his recent snowplow accident. The latest information comes from Extra, which says the Hawkeye star is set for surgery as the first step in the actor's road to recovery. Earlier Monday, it was reported Renner was plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.

Renner was airlifted from the scene in critical condition, but is now said to be "conscious, stable, and speaking" according to Extra. His neighbor, a doctor, was the first one on-scene and managed to apply a tourniquet until paramedics arrived.

The exact extent of Renner's injuries remain unclear, though TMZ first reported the scene is still being treated as an active crime scene given the equipment he was using was supposed to have built-in safety features.

Renner is still listed as in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow," according to his representation. Renner's reps added, "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

The actor is probably best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a post-Hawkeye world, Renner has been leading Mayor of Kingstown, which is set to debut on Paramount+ on January 15th. Paramount's synopsis for the series can be found below.

Running the family business is a life sentence. New season streaming January 15 and catch up on season 1 now, exclusively on Paramount+. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Our thoughts remain with Renner and his family during this time.