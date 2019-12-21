Marvel Fans Are Very Emotional After Tonight’s Celebrating Stan Lee Special

Following the tragic death of comic book scribe Stan Lee just over a year ago, the co-creator of countless Marvel Comics characters was given a televised tribute in special fashion. The Primetime special Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee premiered on ABC chronicled his more than seven decades in the industry, during which he co-created characters such as Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Avengers, The X-Men, and Black Panther, and fans at home reacted accordingly to the emotional memorial.

The special was partially filmed in front of a live audience at New York’s New Amsterdam Theater earlier this fall, and featured an array of actors and comic professionals paying tribute to Lee. Phil Coulson actor Clark Gregg hosted the event which featured many other Marvel actors including Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, Vision actor Paul Bettany, Maria Hill actress Cobie Smulders, Agent May actress Ming-Na Wen, Karen Page actress Deborah Ann Woll, and Makkari actress Lauren Ridloff. Other celebrities that attended and spoke included Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel, Method Man, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada, Seth Green, Bob Iger, CB Cebulski, Todd McFarlane, Kevin Feige, and Gerry Conway.

Amazing Tribute #15

Wow, that was an amazing tribute to Stan Lee @ABCNetwork. Not gonna lie I teared up at the end. And thank you @clarkgregg and @MingNa for the #Philinda reunion! #Excelsior #CelebratingStanLee — Tina Marie-y Christmas (@TinaMWoods) December 21, 2019

We love you 3000

#CelebratingStanLee

Stan Lee has always been an inspiration for all of us. For me, He is the Greatest God. The God who created the best universe of all time.

He was, is and always be a LEGEND.

STAN, I LOVE YOU 3000. — Atharva Sohani (@AtharvaSohani) December 21, 2019

An idol

The 8 year old in me is beyond excited right now! One of my idols right here! — watching Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee — George Lee (@Echo73) December 21, 2019

Crying after 10 minutes

Sooooooo…I’m about 10 minutes into this #StanLee special on #ABC and I’m literally in tears. We didn’t fucking deserve him. pic.twitter.com/uWXUFK6yfF — Armani Blade The Black Mamba (@HennyCassanova) December 21, 2019

Beautiful tribute

The #CelebratingStanLee special is great, beautiful tribute.



His legacy and characters will live forever #Excelsior #StanLee #Marvel — The Marvel Vulture (@MarvelVulture) December 21, 2019

The great escape

Thank you Stan Lee for making a world where I can escape to when the real world gets to be to hard and where it’s ok to be a grown adult and still be reading comic books 💔😭#CelebratingStanLee pic.twitter.com/HLs483EeLz — Jaime Murray ♿ (@GeekWoman20) December 21, 2019

couldn’t even watch it

i didnt watch the stan Lee tribute on abc because i knew it would make me emotional so i might watch it tomorrow on hulu if im up to it — ☂︎ (@vanexmias) December 21, 2019

Stan’s legacy is forever

I tried to watch #CelebratingStanLee, but I got so emotional, I had to turn it off.



It’s amazing how someone you’ve never actually met can leave a hole in your heart.@TheRealStanLee you may be gone, but your legacy will NEVER die.#Excelsior!!! — 🌎🌈RogueAnastasia🌈🌎 (@KeltikSkye) December 21, 2019

Excelsior, Stan

Awww, Stan Lee 😢

I can’t believe he’s gone. He made a positive impact in many people’s lives. He taught us that everyone has a super hero inside them.

Rest in Power, Stan.

Excelsior! 💥☝🏾 #CelebratingStanLee pic.twitter.com/J0ctBejr9z — Highly Favored 🔥🙏🏾♿ (@tokingblackgirl) December 21, 2019

Things Were Emotional The Night It was recorded too

if you wept during the @marvel #CelebratingStanLee broadcast just know that in the theatre that night it was WAYYYYY WEEEPIER like not a dry eye in the house. what a special guy. #stanlee #excelsior — MARGARET STOHL (@mstohl) December 21, 2019