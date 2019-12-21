Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Very Emotional After Tonight’s Celebrating Stan Lee Special

Following the tragic death of comic book scribe Stan Lee just over a year ago, the co-creator of countless Marvel Comics characters was given a televised tribute in special fashion. The Primetime special Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee premiered on ABC chronicled his more than seven decades in the industry, during which he co-created characters such as Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Avengers, The X-Men, and Black Panther, and fans at home reacted accordingly to the emotional memorial.

The special was partially filmed in front of a live audience at New York’s New Amsterdam Theater earlier this fall, and featured an array of actors and comic professionals paying tribute to Lee. Phil Coulson actor Clark Gregg hosted the event which featured many other Marvel actors including Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, Vision actor Paul Bettany, Maria Hill actress Cobie Smulders, Agent May actress Ming-Na Wen, Karen Page actress Deborah Ann Woll, and Makkari actress Lauren Ridloff. Other celebrities that attended and spoke included Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel, Method Man, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada, Seth Green, Bob Iger, CB Cebulski, Todd McFarlane, Kevin Feige, and Gerry Conway.

Read on to see how fans at home reacted to the Stan Lee special. Check out the fans that were annoyed they couldn’t see the special by clicking here.

Amazing Tribute #15

We love you 3000

An idol

Crying after 10 minutes

Beautiful tribute

The great escape

couldn’t even watch it

Stan’s legacy is forever

Excelsior, Stan

Things Were Emotional The Night It was recorded too

 

