Classic Capcom Games Only $0.99 for a Limited Time

A plethora of classic Capcom games, some of the best Capcom games of all time, in fact, are only $0.99 for a limited time, courtesy of a new sale on the PlayStation Store. Consequently, while the games in question are available on other platforms, they are only this price for PS4 and PS5 users. And they are only available at this price until February 5.

It’s worth noting that none of the games below are natively available on the PS5 and PS5 Pro, but are simply playable on the current Sony consoles via their backward compatibility with the PS4. The games in question — which include entries in Street Fighter, Mega Man, Darkstalkers, and more — are decades old, though, so this isn’t particularly pertinent.

Every $0.99 Capcom Game Right Now

All of the Capcom games that are less than $1 on the PlayStation Store right now are as follows: Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters, Mega Man: The Power Battle, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Progear, Strider, Giga Wing, Final Fight, Street Fighter Alpha 2, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, 1942, Bionic Commando, A.K.A The King of Dragons, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, A.K.A Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Search, and 1944 – The Loop Master.

It’s important to note that each of the games above is only accessible via either Capcom Arcade Stadium or Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium. Each game can only be launched through these. The good news is that both are free to download, including on the PlayStation Store. Think of both as virtual arcade cabinets; however, where classic arcade cabinets are very expensive, these are free, and the games are basically free as well.

It is unlikely Capcom is ever going to discount these games to less than $0.99, as it has never demonstrated discounting any game below this point. To this end, this is probably the cheapest Capcom fans will ever be able to get these classic and retro games, especially on the PlayStation Store, where ultra-deep discounts aren’t as common as they are on some other storefronts, such as Steam.

