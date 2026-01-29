Two Sega GameCube Games Now Available for Free

Not one, but two Sega games from the Nintendo GameCube era — exclusives for the nostalgic Nintendo console — are now available to play for free, however, each game does come with some slight changes that make each a little less nostalgic. As for the pair of games, they are among the best Sega games of the early 2000s, and neither is easy to play in 2026.

More specifically, the 2001 and 2002 Sega games, Super Monkey Ball and Super Monkey Ball 2, can now be played for free via a web browser. A solo developer who goes by Twilight has specifically ported the pair of games to a website, where they can be accessed for free. And according to those who have played them, the web browser ports are very good, though, as you will notice in the video below, the characters are missing, which does reduce some of the nostalgia factor of each game. There is also mobile support for the browser, but it’s very early and not overly functional currently.

I ported Super Monkey Ball to a website.You can access it in the replies.(or just type what you see in the video, I'm not your boss.) — Twilight (@twilightpb.bsky.social) 2026-01-26T00:33:16.051Z

Sega Classics Sega Continues to Ignore

As you may know, there is no good way to play either of these games in 2026. There is Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, which contains the content of both games, but in a remake form. And in this remake, each game has been changed and reworked. Consquently, the remade versions aren’t as good nor as nostalgic.

It remains to be seen if Sega will go after this project. Given the existence of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, it probably will. Some companies aren’t as protective of their IP, but Japanese game makers tend to be, and Sega is no exception.

That said, at the moment of publishing, Sega has not commented on this new project, which the aforementioned developer says they continue to support with some post-launch patches. There doesn’t appear to be any plans to add the missing characters to the game; however, this is just speculation because the Bluesky thread above doesn’t mention this one way or another.

