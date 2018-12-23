Marvel Fans Go Nuts Over This ‘Ant-Man’ Line Taken Out of Context

A huge trend on the Internet these days are “out of context” images from the world’s leading films and television shows. From Reddit to Twitter, people are taking screenshots of seemingly innocent onscreen moments and proving how wild they seem out of context.

A recent online favorite was posted to the r/marvelstudios subreddit, which is “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole!”

An Ant-Man post from u/_batata_vada hit the site earlier today and it already has thousands of views and tons of hilarious reactions.

“I want my daddy,” Cassie Lang (Ant-Man/Scott Lang’s daughter) says.

“I want your daddy, too,” Yellowjacket replies.

Of course, in the context of the film, he means he wants to kill him. Obviously, out of context, it implies Yellowjacket wants to do more to Ant-Man than fight. *winky face*

Other redditors were quick too add their quippy responses.

“Hey, I want her daddy too,” u/DirectShift chimed in. Listen, Paul Rudd is an attractive man. That’s just a fact.

u/CDNetflixTV created their own sexy scenario, which goes like this:

“Scott enters

Yellow Jacket looks at Scott

Yellowjacket: ‘There you are’

The beginning to ‘Lets Get it On‘ by Marvin Gaye plays

Awkward shot of Scott’s confusion“

While some people piled on to the sexual nature of the joke, others were only here to express their love for Yellowjacket/Darren Cross, who was played by Corey Stoll (First Man, The Strain).

“I forgot how much I love Yellow Jacket,” u/FaintedTreecko wrote.

“Yellow Jacket looked so badass,” u/Judas_Cow added.

Many people just wanted to vent about how Yellowjacket was killed too soon in the franchise.

“I wish the MCU wouldn’t kill off great villains so quickly,” u/batman1884 declared.

Another subset of commentators were just weirded out by the use of the word “daddy” in a sexual way.

“This seems weird… Daddy term is overused nowadays,” u/Shivampa added.

Whether or not you think this out of context shot from Ant-Man is hilarious, gross, or a sad reminder that we lost an MCU villain way too soon, there’s no denying it’s fun to put things we love out of context.

You can also read some good Marvel ones on Twitter from @nocontextmarvel.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp are currently available for home viewing. More upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is being released on March 8, 2019. You can also expect to see Avengers: Endgame in theaters on April 26th, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.