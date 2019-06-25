Marvel Fans Want Lady Gaga To Play Rocket’s Love Interest In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel fans couldn’t be happier to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 get director James Gunn back in the saddle, but now those fans are showing their enthusiasm for another reunion. A new rumor popped up that suggests Lady Gaga is being considered for the role of Lylla, who ends up having a relationship with Rocket Raccoon (via Film Updates). This is interesting for several reasons, though is squarely just a rumor right now as no sources are cited and nothing’s been confirmed. That said, giving Rocket a love interest would be something quite different from the other two films, but more importantly, it would also usher in a reunion for Lady Gaga and Rocket voice actor Bradley Cooper.

The two stars have become a favorite pairing ever since they starred in Cooper’s directorial debut A Star Is Born. Many have noted their chemistry onscreen, and as a result, fans are quickly taking to the idea of having them act opposite each other in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

For context, here’s the original post. “Lady Gaga is reportedly being considered for the role of Lylla, Rocket’s love interest who is set to make an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This would mark a reunion between Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who voices Rocket, after last year’s A Star is Born.”

Lady Gaga is reportedly being considered for the role of Lylla, Rocket’s love interest who is set to make an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This would mark a reunion between Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who voices Rocket, after last year’s A Star is Born. pic.twitter.com/rYTWzQFsSj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 17, 2019

It didn’t take long for the puns to start flying, like in this exchange between @FrankTracy and @FERAALROBOTS.

Well there sure otter be. — Lisa Simpson’s REAL Magic Bear-Repelling Rock (@FERALROBOTS) June 18, 2019

“I hope the script has some witty back-and-forth banter and storytelling between them because they are both really great racoonteurs.”

“Well there sure otter be.”

Please! I’d love this to happen! Please bring in Lylla! pic.twitter.com/6hqg7aeboi — Crewe Fox 🏳️‍🌈 : Full Time Idiot, Part Time DM (@FoxCrewe) June 18, 2019

Twitter user @FoxCrewe couldn’t be more excited about the idea of them bringing Lylla into the MCU fold.

“Please! I’d love this to happen! Please bring in Lylla!”

It seems by the reactions many are onboard with this idea, but we’ll have to wait and see if Gunn or Marvel feel the same way. Hopes are already high for Guardians Vol. 3, but we imagine those would soar even higher if Lady Gaga finds herself opposite Cooper once more.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 currently has no release date.