Marvel Fans Pay Tribute to Ant-Man’s Abby Ryder Fortson

Avengers: Endgame has been out in theaters for a couple of months now, which means everyone knows the film jumps ahead five years into the future. While that didn't alter most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's casting, there is one person who is now out of a job. Abby Ryder Fortson played Ant-Man/Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie, in the first two Ant-Man films, but was replaced by Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame. While Fuhrmann was a welcome addition to the franchise, fans can't help but feel a little bad for Fortson. Many took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place "dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU," to honor the young actor.

"Poor Abby Fortson lost her character because of time travel," u/Mozog1g2 wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, some suggesting that there's still a chance for her return.

"Hopefully we get a flashback of her during those 5 years without her father," u/El_Quetzal suggested.

"Knowing Peyton Reed, he'd probably use that as a cold open. Like, all the times Scott and Cassie were separated from each other," u/31_hierophanto added.

"It's a shame, she was hilarious over the first two movies," u/illhavethatdrinknow wrote.

Fans may miss Fortson in the MCU, but the young actor is still working hard in Hollywood. This year, she lent her voice to two episodes of Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and appeared in A Dog's Journey. Currently, she's in development for Rated, a new comedy written and directed by her father, John Fortson, who is also an actor.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in select theaters. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.