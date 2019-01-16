Marvel Fans Petition Tobey Maguire ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Pizza Guy

Because no movies can happen without a fan petition, a group of Marvel fans have united to demand a guest appearance in the next Spider-Man film from original Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire.

More specifically, they are hoping he will be a pizza delivery guy. Because…well, why not?

…Well, let’s be fair. Really it would be a nod to Spider-Man 2, in which Maguire’s Peter Parker was a pizza delivery employee at Joe’s Pizza in New York.

The petition, linked above, is does not have much to say about the matter:

“Think about how cool it would be to get the OG movie Spider-Man to make a cameo in the MCU as a pizza delivery guy,” it reads. “It could also open possibilities to the Spider-Verse in the MCU.”

Thus far, most Marvel properties have not had to tackle the issue of what to do with legacy actors. On the DC side, characters like Batman and Superman have had generations of actors who, in many cases, have been brought back in future iterations. Supergirl and The Flash in particular have cast actors previously known for playing their title characters as the parents of the title leads in the recent CW revivals, with John Wesley Shipp moving from Barry Allen in 1990 to Henry Allen in the current series and Helen Slater moving from Kara Zor-El to Kara’s adoptive mother Eliza Danvers.

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts returns to direct the sequel. Tom Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively.

Jake Gyllenhaal was reportedly cast to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the illusionist villain Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio, a classic Spider-Man foe from the Marvel Comics Universe. Marvel hasn’t yet confirmed this casting.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.