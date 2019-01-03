Marvel Fans React to Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Announcement With Cancellation Backlash

Today, Netflix revealed the release date and a new teaser for Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two.

The Punisher is one of the only two Marvel series left standing at Netflix. Iron Fist was the first fall, canceled after its second season. As Iron Fist the most poorly-received Marvel series on Netflix, this didn’t surprise some fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luke Cage, on the other hand, was more of a surprise. The series was also canceled after two seasons and Marvel fans started to worry about the future of The Defenders.

Some shrugged it off, assuming that Iron Fist and Luke Cage were being canceled to make way for a Heroes for Hire series featuring both characters. Then Daredevil was canceled after its highly-praised third season. Daredevil was the first Marvel show on Netflix and easily the most popular. For many Marvel fans, Daredevil’s cancellation was confirmation that Marvel’s time on Netflix was coming to an end.

The third season of Jessica Jones still remains to be released, but many Marvel fans feel the writing is on the wall for both Jessica Jones and The Punisher. With that cancellation cloud hanging overhead, Marvel fans have reacted to today’s Punisher reveals with mixed emotions.

Keep reading to see some of the conflicted tweets from Marvel fans.

Are you still excited about the second season of The Punisher on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two arrives on Netflix on January 18th.

Still Excited

We’re going to get a second season of the Punisher on @Netflix before they cancel it along with the other @Marvel shows on their platform. I’m actually really excited for this. #ThePunisher https://t.co/1vTXLIgnij — Ronnie James (@realRonnieJames) January 1, 2019

JustDo It, Netflix

@Netflix We know you gonna cancel the Punisher. Then you can announce it also like that. Just do it. — Lena #SaveDaredevil (@Lenapanther) January 1, 2019

Not Dead Yet

Why is the punisher still alive?? Didn’t marvel cancel all of its netflix shows? — kat love bot (@NlGHTCRVWLER) January 1, 2019

Get Ready?

Netflix, after canceling most Marvel shows: Get ready for new seasons of The Punisher & Jessica Jones 🙂

Me: why? So you can cancel them a week later?

Netflix: pic.twitter.com/jLzNDOBp6T — Hector? (@HectorServin2) January 1, 2019

First Comes the Show, Then Comes the Cancellation

Watch the Show, Watch the subsequent cancellation!

‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Release Date Revealed by Netflix https://t.co/kX6OSUKYth via @ComicBook — Secret Friends Unite (@SecretFriendsU) January 1, 2019

Binge Until the End

Given Marvel’s steady departure from Netflix, this will probably be the final season of The Punisher. And I’m gonna be binging on January 18. https://t.co/LVKoccMOAu — Doctrine Man (@Doctrine_Man) January 1, 2019

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

Is It Inevitable?

Netflix cancels The Punisher. https://t.co/iqzrKEftux — Steve Garczynski (@SteveGarczynski) January 1, 2019

What is Even Happening?