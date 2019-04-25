Marvel Fan Watches Avengers: Endgame 191 Times, Breaking Guinness World Record

✖

There are plenty of folks out there who enjoy watching and rewatching the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but one superfan just took things a step further. According to Guinness World Records, personal trainer Ramiro Alanis broke the record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film after watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times (and here I thought my five times in theatres was noteworthy)! Alanis took to Twitter earlier this month to celebrate his big victory.

"I'm Officially Amazing!!! A @GWR Title Holder for 'The Most Cinema Productions Attended - Same Film' With 191 times seen #AvengersEndgame," Alanis wrote. He also included a photo of himself with Josh Brolin (Thanos), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), and Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine) from 2019. You can check out the tweets below:

"Movies teach us deep messages about life, culture, and society," Alanis shared with Guinness, adding "helping people and those in need, which I'm very passionate about." Alanis also explained why Cap is his favorite Avenger. "His character embodies many values that I stand for, righteousness, kindness, thinking about others before himself."

Alanis also talked about the struggles of seeing a movie 191 times. "The most difficult part about this attempt was giving up my social life with my family, the gym (I lost 16 pounds of muscle) and managing my work hours and screening times at the theaters." However, he added that he stayed motivated from "the support I got from family, friends, managers, and staff from the theaters I visited."

How many times have you seen Avengers: Endgame? Does it come close to 191? Tell us in the comments!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which currently has two episodes up on Disney+, Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Black Widow in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.