Marvel Is Making Spider-Man and Wolverine Fantastic Four Members

Spider-Man and Wolverine are rejoining the Fantastic Four. Today, Marvel has been unveiling tie-in issues to its upcoming Fantastic Four and Avengers crossover event Empyre. ComicBook.com earlier today revealed X-Men‘s tie-in. Now CBR has revealed that Spider-Man and Wolverine will get in on the Empyre action by donning Fantastic Four colors in Fantastic Four #21. The issue is written by Dan Slot with art by Sean Izaakse. The Empyre tie-in’s solicitation text teases, “With the Fantastic Four neck–deep in the menace in space, who can Powerhouse and Brainstorm call upon to deal with the crisis down on Earth? Only Spider–Man and Wolverine, of course!”

Longtime Marvel fans may remember that Spider-Man and Wolverine have served as replacement Fantastic Four members in the past, alongside Ghost Rider and the Hulk. Spider-Man also filled in for Johnny Storm as a member of the Future Foundation team after the Human Torch’s death.

You can take a look at Spider-man and Wolverine on Nick Bradshaw’s cover for Fantastic Four #21 below. The solicitation text follows.

Empyre is a space opera event written by Al Ewing and Dan Slott and featuring art by Valerio Schiti. Borne out of the classic Marvel stories “The Kree-Skrull War,” “The Celestial Madonna Saga,” and the origin of the Young Avengers, the event sees the Avengers and the Fantastic Four going up against the Kree and the Skrulls, who are now united under a single, new emperor.

“Empyre is Marvel’s most Earth-shattering event of 2020,” Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said in a trailer video before details about the story were announced. “It will star [Redacted] and [Redacted] against [Redacted].”

Marvel’s Senior VP of Publishing Tom Brevoort added, “Empyre grows out of a number of key Marvel stories including [Redacted] and a bunch of others. It is the [Redacted] for so many things that have been established throughout Marvel history.”

“It’ll be witten by [Redacted] and [Redacted] with art by [Redacted], but the story will be a true [Redacted], one of the most incredible [Redacted] that Marvel has ever put to page.”

Fantastic Four #21

Written by Dan Slott

Illustrated by Sean Izaaske

Cover by Nick Bradshaw

EMPYRE TIE–IN!

With the Fantastic Four neck–deep in the menace in space, who can Powerhouse and Brainstorm call upon to deal with the crisis down on Earth? Only Spider–Man and Wolverine, of course!