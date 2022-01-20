Marvel Gives a Resurrected X-Men Hero a Complete Makeover

A recently resurrected member of the X-Men is getting a complete makeover in a special one-shot comic. John Proudstar / Thunderbird was brought back to life in the conclusion of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, with Marvel announcing he will headline Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1. The comic will be co-written by AEW superstar Nyla Rose and Steve Orlando, and illustrated by artist David Cutler. Rose will make her Marvel Comics debut with the Thunderbird-centric issue, and a variant cover by Cutler reveals an all-new look and costume for John Proudstar.

Cutler’s design variant cover for Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1 shows Thunderbird in a blueish-green zip-up hoodie jacket and matching pants. A red-and-black design on the suit’s sides helps craft an “X” shape on the top. Thunderbird is also sporting red boots and kneepads to match the red paint around his eyes. The final color to stand out is the yellow on his belt, straps, and hoodie.

One possible reason Marvel decided to give Thunderbird a redesign has to do with his younger brother, Warpath (James Proudstar), adopting his classic Giant-Size X-Men costume after Thunderbird’s passing. The blue Proudstar superhero costume has since become synonymous with Warpath, who is a longtime member of X-Force under Cable’s militaristic regime and Wolverine’s black ops squad.

“At last, the news is out! GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD is coming, and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it! But this book wouldn’t exist without the incredible work of Nyla Rose and David Cutler, who are joining me on this blockbuster to tell a Thunderbird story that’s as raw, real, and riveting as possible,” Orlando said when the comic was announced. “With their invaluable help, we’re taking Thunderbird on a two-fisted quest to reunite with his family and carve out a place for himself in this brave, new, Krakoan era. The world has changed while Thunderbird was away. The threats might’ve gotten more complex, but Thunderbird’s still sure there’s not a problem out there he can’t solve with his own two hands.”

Thunderbird’s new costume and look can be found below, along with covers and solicitation for Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1, on sale in April.

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD #1

NYLA ROSE & STEVE ORLANDO (W) • DAVID CUTLER (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by KYLE CHARLES • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID CUTLER

All Elite Wrestling superstar Nyla Rose slams into Krakoa with a back-breaking one-shot featuring the first X-Man to die in action!

In this mega-sized one-shot, Rose teams up with comics star Steve Orlando and First Nations artist David Cutler to grapple with the ramifications of Thunderbird’s recent resurrection! The world John Proudstar has returned to is completely different from the one he once knew. Looking to find refuge in the familiar, Thunderbird seeks out someone from his past at an Apache reservation…and uncovers a horrifying threat to the Indigenous mutant community. Will Thunderbird be able to save his people? Or will his justified rage lead him astray?

40 PGS./One-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99