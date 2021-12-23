AEW’s Nyla Rose Reveals New Marvel X-Men Project

Those who read the last issue of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto know that Scarlet Witch just paved the way for an influx of new Krakoan residents, and that includes the return of a long-lost X-Man. That would be John Proudstar, the mighty Thunderbird, and now we know that a big-time AEW star is going to be at the helm of the character’s long-awaited return. Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1 will be written by Nyla Rose, who will be making her Marvel Comics writing debut, and Steve Orlando, and will be illustrated by artist David Cutler. The project will deal with Thunderbird’s return and the very different world he steps into, and it is set to hit next April.

Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1will deal with Proudstar’s coming to terms with the new status quo of not just the X-Men but also mutantkind, who all live under the umbrella of one nation on Krakoa. That is very much not what the world was like when Thunderbird was last part of the team, and in searching for someone familiar, he will discover a lethal threat to the indigenous mutant community, so he won’t have much time to settle in.

“At last, the news is out! GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD is coming, and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it! But this book wouldn’t exist without the incredible work of Nyla Rose and David Cutler, who are joining me on this blockbuster to tell a Thunderbird story that’s as raw, real, and riveting as possible,” Orlando said. “With their invaluable help, we’re taking Thunderbird on a two-fisted quest to reunite with his family and carve out a place for himself in this brave, new, Krakoan era. The world has changed while Thunderbird was away. The threats might’ve gotten more complex, but Thunderbird’s still sure there’s not a problem out there he can’t solve with his own two hands.”

Well I can finally talk about one of my awesome side projects… https://t.co/HVxEzJ8q5Z — Nyla The Rizzanator💋 (@NylaRoseBeast) December 23, 2021

The issue will feature a main cover by Ken Lashley and a new costume design by Cutler, and you can find the cover in the image above. You can just the official description below.

“The world John Proudstar has returned to is completely different from the one he once knew. Looking to find refuge in the familiar, Thunderbird seeks out someone from his past at an Apache reservation…and uncovers a horrifying threat to the Indigenous mutant community. Will Thunderbird be able to save his people? Or will his justified rage lead him astray?”

