Marvel’s Cosmic Forces Gather for the Will of Thanos in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

The Guardians of the Galaxy are going to look quite different when 2019 rolls around, and we’ve got an exclusive look at the anticipated Marvel relaunch.

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 comes from the minds of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the issue, which Cates has been kind of enough to break down for us. As you can see, even in death Thanos continues to have an effect on the universe.

“What you are witnessing is the reading of Thanos’ last will and testament,” Cates told ComicBook.com. “A meeting of the greatest Cosmic forces in the galaxy! These are the first four pages or so of Geoff and I’s first issue, and oh man, does it hit the ground running. What could be in Thanos’ will that could spark such an event? Well, you’ll have to come and see for yourself!”

As for who helped Thanos create that will, Cates wouldn’t divulge the identity but teased Thanos’ grand plan. “I can’t reveal too much, bud,” Cates said. “But I’ll say this: Thanos is as smart as he is dangerous, and he has a plan for everything. Including death…”

With all these powerful individuals in the room, you might be surprised to see Starfox being the one addressing them, especially since the relationship hasn’t been so great in the past.

“Right! Eros has been a wonderful character to write fro that very conflicted reason,” Cates said. “He’s sad that his brother is gone, but on the same hand, his brother was THANOS, so it’s not the worst thing to happen to the universe. Still, there’s a reason Eros is the one reading his will. No one knew Thanos quite like his brother. And as much as he is in mourning (check out that new Eros costume Geoff gave him!) he knows that the real work must begin now. Before his brothers will rips the universe in half.”

There’s a lot of characters in these pages, and some of them might even survive to make the team. “Well, as you can see, almost every single Marvel cosmic character is here for the reading of the will,” Cates said. “So I’ll say this: the final team will be the ones who survive the scene on these pages…”

You can check out the new images above.

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 is written by Donny Cates and drawn by Geoff Shaw with a cover by David Marquez. You can check out the official description below.

“WHO WILL STAND? The universe is on fire. Hundreds of worlds are at war. Never has there been such hatred and division across the cosmos. And in spite of all this, Thanos of Titan is still dead…or is he? Now, more than ever, the cosmos need the Guardians of the Galaxy…but in the aftermath of the Infinity Wars, who is left to answer the call? Featuring every cosmic super hero in the known universe by the THANOS WINS creative team of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw!”

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 hits comic stores on January 23, 2019.