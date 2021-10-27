Jeremy Renner Confirms Timeline Of Marvel’s Hawkeye Series

Marvel star Jeremy Renner is making it clear for fans just when his new Hawkeye series on Disney+ takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Renner was grilled by the night show host for details about Hawkeye – which of course he cannot give. However, there was one matter that Renner was willing to open about: the timeline of when the show’s events take place: “It’s current. Yeah. I can tell you it takes place pretty much as it’s released. It’s kind of like a holiday sort of event – if you will.

Renner continued by saying that Hawkeye “takes place in New York, over the span of time that it’s actually being released. Not that this is in real-time or anything, but it does take place over like a week in New York over Christmas.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the first time that one of the Marvel Disney+ series has directly synched its events with the time period we’re actually living in. Marvel and Disney’s strategy could pay off well; while the Hawkeye character may not be the biggest draw, this series is clearly tapping into a variety of familiar Christmas films and tropes (see: Die Hard) that will appeal to a wide range of viewers, young old, male, female, etc. As the holiday spirit rises with the times, Hawkeye will be some big “event” viewing that could truly bring everyone together around the proverbial water cooler again.

In that sense, it’s probably more accurate that Renner directly refers to Hawkeye as an “event series,” in his talk with Kimmel. There are serious rumblings that this could be Renner’s last run as Clint Barton Hawkeye, so any “season 2” of the Hawkeye series could be another show entirely, starring Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who will debut in this event series and presumably inherit the mantle of being the MCU’s top archer. Another character making her debut in Hawkeye (newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo) is already slated for her own spinoff series, which just the first bit of evidence that Hawkeye is going to be an event that will launch a lot of new threads of the MCU.

Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Hawkeye will start streaming on Disney+ starting on November 24th.