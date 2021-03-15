Marvel Announces Hulk Spinoff Gamma Flight

✖

On Monday, Marvel announced that Gamma Flight, the subdivision of Alpha Flight featured in Immortal Hulk, is getting its own series in June. Immortal Hulk writer Al Ewing will team with Crystal Frasier, who's making her Marvel Comics debut in Marvel's Voice: Pride #1 and consulted on an earlier issue of Immortal Hulk, to write the series. They're working with artist Land Medina to bring Gamma Flight's next adventure to life. The team consists of allies and enemies left damaged by getting too close to the Hulk after being tasked with taking in the unkillable Avenger: Puck, the Absorbing Man, Titania, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan, and Rick Jones.

From Marvel's press release, "Gamma Flight had one job: Find and stop the Hulk. But when push came to smash, they sided with the Green Goliath—and the human world intends to make them regret it. Puck, Absorbing Man, Titania, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan and a horribly changed Rick Jones are fugitives from every known authority—but a team that full of gamma is bound to break before long. Go on the run with this wild gamma-fueled group in this action-packed addition to the Immortal Hulk mythos!"

(Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Marvel Comics)

Ewing says, "Gamma Flight is an opportunity to explore some of the concepts and plant some of the seeds from Immortal Hulk in their own space, building off the found family that came together in those pages and putting them into action against some strange and ugly doings in the unexplored corners of the gamma world. We've been ricocheting ideas off each other for a while on this one, and I suspect the result is something that'll tickle Hulk fans old and new."

Frasier adds, “Working with Al last year as a consultant for Immortal Hulk was a wonderful experience. He's smart, amazingly creative, and amazingly open to feedback. Collaborating with him to write a full series has been wonderful. It's so easy to bounce elements back and forth to develop a good idea into a great one. And his knowledge of Hulk minutiae from the last 60 years is truly a thing to behold.”

Are you excited about the new Gamma Flight spinoff of Immortal Hulk? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Gamma Flight #1 goes on sale on June 23rd.