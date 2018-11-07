Marvel Creates Gamma Flight

Few threats are as great as the Immortal Hulk, and it’s up to a new task force and Captain Marvel to track him down.

Warning, spoilers incoming for Marvel’s Immortal Hulk #8, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Shadow Base has managed to capture the Hulk to run experiments and find ways to utilize his unique physiology for their own personal gain. Thing is, there are some Marvel heroes looking for him, including Captain Marvel, and she’s attacking the problem from multiple fronts. To get around the obvious shady dealings that are keeping Hulk hidden from oversight, Carol is going through the press as an anonymous source, helping to put pressure on certain parties and cause them to make a mistake.

That might not be enough though, so she’s also enlisting the help of Walter Langkowski. Thanks to the Hulk he isn’t the powerhouse Sasquatch any longer, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t useful. Captain Marvel explains that he is a “noted Gamma researcher with combat training and some insight into Bruce Banner’s mind”. She doesn’t need Sasquatch, she needs him but corrects him about rejoining Alpha Flight.

Danvers tells him this is not Alpha Flight and explains that a new task force is necessary to protect Earth. “My remit is to protect the Earth–and in light of these awful rumors about the U.S. losing one of the biggest threats to it, I’m creating a new Task Force, headed by Dr. Langkowski to locate said threat.”

When the reporter asks if this new Task Force has a name, Langkowski smiles and says “what else?, naming the group Gamma Flight.

It doesn’t take long for Shadow Base to hear the news, as Carol has a press conference announcing it later that night. As we see though, it doesn’t really feel like Hulk needed any help at all.

Immortal Hulk #8 is written by Al Ewing and drawn by Joe Bennett, and you can check out the official description below.

“Bruce Banner is dead. His corpse has been dissected, his organs catalogued, and his inner workings are being studied by the scientists of Shadow Base. Bruce Banner is no longer a threat. That just leaves the IMMORTAL HULK…”

Immortal Hulk #8 is in comic stores now.

So what do you think of the new Gamma Flight? Let us know in the comments!