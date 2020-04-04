Marvel Fans Can Collect and Eat Infinity Stone Inspired Treats at Avengers Campus

Marvel fans assembling at Avengers Campus can collect intergalactic eats resembling the six Infinity Stones, ComicBook.com learned during a preview of the all-new land opening this summer inside Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort. New treats offered exclusively inside the land include the Cosmic Cream Orb, a crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse inspired by the purple Power Stone as seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Sweet Spiral Ration Churros, treats coming in six different colors: Red, Blue, Green, Orange, Yellow, and Purple. Like the stones each possessing a particular power seen throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the delicious new treats come in six unique and surprising flavors.

The Cosmic Cream Orb and the Sweet Spiral Ration Churros will be sold only at Terran Treats, an outdoor vending cart located outside the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Owned and operated by Taneleer Tivan, better known as the Collector, Terran Treats deals in snacks that are “meant to be that grab and go, that walking snack, that ability to satisfy that craving,” said Michele Gendreau, Director of Food & Beverage for the Disneyland Resort’s Experience & Integration team.

Be warned, as appearances can be deceptive: Sweet Spiral Ration flavors won’t match their colors, meaning Terrans, a.k.a. humans from Earth, won’t know what to expect when purchasing their rations.

“He’s always working the angle somewhere. Of course, he’s building his great collection at the fortress and bringing the Terrans to this fortress to maybe make them part of the collection. He’s looking for ways to lure them,” said John State, Executive Chef, Disneyland Resorts and Parks, Food and Beverage. “Looking for ways to figure out what do they look for, what do they need? Maybe it’s nutrition, food, hydration. Here we have his take on what he believes will work. You see the Cosmic Cream Orb, sort of looks like the Infinity Stone, possibly. It’s not. It doesn’t taste what it looks like.”

The unscrupulous Collector’s experimental and handheld treats are all sweet, State said, but as for their individual flavors, “You will never know.” State and Gendreau noted the Sweet Spiral Rations will be released one color and flavor at a time.

Terran Treats is a short walk away from Pym Test Kitchen, an eatery offering other experimental treats that have been shrunk or enlarged by size-altering technology originally developed by Hank Pym. There adult guests will be able to purchase magically refilled beers inspired by the mystic power of Doctor Strange as seen in Thor: Ragnarok.

Avengers Campus opens July 18 inside Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort.