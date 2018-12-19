Marvel Makes Major Change to Infinity Stones

The latest chapter in Marvel’s Infinity Sage just concluded and it brought with it a major change to the Infinity Stones.

SPOILERS for Infinity Wars #6 by Gerry Duggan, Mike Deodato, and Frank Martin follow.

Infinity Wars kicked off with Gamora taking on the identity of Requiem, murdering her father Thanos, and taking all six Infinity Stones from the newly-formed Infinity Watch. Gamora used the power of the Infinity Stone to “fold the universe in half,” creating a new universe called Warped World where everyone is a combination of two characters from the Marvel Universe.

Loki was unaffected by this reality-altering event. He set about assembling a team of cosmic Avengers to try to set the world back the way it was. He freed Emma Frost, Ms. Marvel, the Hulk, Ant-Man, and Kang the Conqueror from their warped-personas and together they set about Loki’s mission.

The team succeeded but Loki stole the Infinity Stones for himself. He took the stones to the Quarry of Creation to have a glimpse at his future and get answers about the cosmos. What he sees convinces him that he’s actually done all of this before and deliberately made it difficult for him to attempt to do it again.

This takes the wind out of Loki and he surrenders the Infinity Stones to his cosmic Avengers. With the help of Adam Warlock and Drax’s sacrifice, they use the power of the Infinity Stones to restore the Marvel Universe to what it was while keeping Warped World alive inside the Soul Stone.

Now returned home, the heroes have to decide what to do with Gamora and the Stones. Warlock takes it upon himself to seize the Time Stone and freeze time, giving himself a moment to consider what happens next. He ultimately decides to use the Stones to send Gamora away so that she won’t be killed by Moondragon and Phyla-Vell. He then uses the power of the Souls Stone to give the five other Stones souls of their own so that they may decide their own fate. The Infinity Stones then leave Earth.

This is a new direction for the Infinity Stones. While they’ve always been powerful tools, they now have wills of their own. What that could mean for the Marvel Universe, and the threat it could pose, is potentially huge.

Infinity Wars #6 is on sale now.