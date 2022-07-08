Marvel Teases the Introduction of the Most Important People in the Marvel Universe

The Marvel Universe is already filled with incredible individuals, but the A.X.E.: Judgment Day event will introduce six new characters who will prove vital moving forward. The punisher released a new teaser for Judgment Day by artists Valerio Schiti and Marte Gracia. There are six people found in the teaser art, who appear to be everyday run-of-the-mill civilians. However, the phrase, "You are all important" is found prominently at the top of the page. Do these people have fantastical powers? Are they mutants or Eternals? That remains a mystery for now, but we do learn what their first names are.

"The fate of the universe rests on an unlikely group of new characters. Discover their stories in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #2 this August!" the Marvel press release teases. Tom, Katrina, Arjun, Daniela, Jada, and Kenta reside in London, Vancouver, Mumbai, São Paolo, New York, and Yokohama, respectively. All come from different parts of the world, and presumably have no obvious ties to one another.

Judgment Day is an event crossover from Kieron Gillen, Valerio Schiti, and Marte Gracia. The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals will find themselves in conflict, with the X-Men and Eternals going to war and leaving Earth's Mightiest Heroes stuck in the middle. Gillen was the writer of Eternals, and early on in his run alongside Esad Ribic they introduced a new wrinkle to how they are continuously brought back to life: every time they die and resurrect, it comes at the cost of a human life.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

So what if these six important people are tied to six Eternals? That would make them major players if the Eternals' secret was exposed, similar to how the X-Men's resurrection protocols were leaked in the Daily Bugle? More details could possibly be revealed in A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2.

"The Eternals are the aggressors here," Gillen explained in a recent interview to Popverse. "This is the Eternals about to go to war. You get to see the prime Eternals building their armories, working out how they're going to kill people, various plans and kidnappings, and the good Eternals perhaps being a bit more lost. It's preparation for war. That's what it is. I think that's the best way of describing it, as well as being also a really good restatement of what's going on in the Eternals. Because if you haven't read issues one to 12, this is like, 'OK, I don't know anything about Eternals. I don't know, why would [they] be going to war? Who are they even?' It's that as well. This is the preparation of the war happening and everything you need to know going in."

