The Hellfire Gala Addresses the X-Men's Greatest Secret Being Exposed (Exclusive)

The X-Men's big event of 2022 will have to address their biggest secret becoming public knowledge. Last year's Hellfire Gala crossed over into every X-Men title, with two huge developments taking place: the first moment was mutants terraforming Mars, turning it into Planet Arrako and claiming it for the Sol system, with the second being the murder of the Scarlet Witch. X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 is an oversized one-shot that ditches the crossover theme, but will still have major ramifications for not only the X-Men line, but for the Marvel Universe as well.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 from writer Gerry Duggan and artists Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, Kris Anka, and Russell Dauterman. The preview focuses on the events from X-Men #12, where the Daily Bugle ran a story exposing the X-Men's mutant resurrection protocols. Their ability to cheat death has been a secret ever since the X-Men line was relaunched under the helm of writer Jonathan Hickman. However, reporter Ben Urich learned of the resurrection protocols after Cyclops was brought back to life after a recent death in the public eye. Sync used his mutant ability to borrow Jean Grey's telepathic powers and erase Urich's memory of resurrection. In the end, Cyclops felt it was best to not keep their secret any longer and told Urich the truth.

Another page from X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 shows the Avengers – or at least a team we're led to believe are the Avengers – infiltrating Krakoa. The reason we're dubious of their true identities is that Captain America references how they are "playing as Earth's Mightiest Heroes," which doesn't sound like something the Sentinel of Liberty would say. Also, why would the Avengers be sneaking onto Krakoa? Could it possibly have to do with the upcoming A.X.E.: Judgment Day crossover between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals?

Last but certainly not least, we end with Emma Frost reading the Daily Bugle's front-page news story on the "Immortal X-Men." She's in the middle of having her hair done for the Hellfire Gala, but right now all she can think of is her anger at Cyclops for deciding to reveal their biggest secret. Fans can also look forward to learning who makes the roster for the new X-Men team as well.

Continue reading to see the exclusive preview of X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1. The 72-page one-shot goes on sale July 13th.