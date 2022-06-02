Avengers, X-Men and Eternals Prepare for War in AXE: Judgment Day Trailer

A trailer for the Marvel event series A.X.E.: Judgment Day teases the war brewing between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day is a six-issue series that will spin out into multiple limited series, one-shots, and tie-in issues of your favorite Marvel titles, bringing many long-simmering story plots to a head. Writer Kieron Gillen (Immortal X-Men, Eternals), artist Valerio Schiti (Empyre, S.W.O.R.D.), and colorist Marte Gracia (S.W.O.R.D.) are the creative team on the main Judgment Day miniseries, and Marvel’s newest trailer shows the first artwork from the debut issue.

“Honestly, for me, speaking as a reader as much as a writer, there’s nothing worse than an event that comes out of nowhere,” Gillen said in a recent interview with Popverse. “It had to come from the books. So yeah, I was looking at the Avengers, what Jason [Aaron] has built in the mythology there. I was looking at the X-Books, the secrets of Krakoa coming to light, and I was looking at what I was doing in Eternals, which dances with both of them, the various tensions in Eternal society there. And now, that’s stuff going to blow up. It’s just that kind of ‘Oh, look, these are three logical strains that are intersecting, let’s then bring them forth and see what happens with them.’”

“The Avengers have become a more powerful global force than ever from their base inside a long-dead Celestial. The X-Men have achieved a form of immortality on their utopian island nation of Krakoa. And the Eternals have begun a new cycle of life as they continue their sworn mission to eliminate the Deviants. But when the Eternals learn that mutantkind itself is a form of excess deviation, a vicious assault on Krakoa ensues – with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes trapped in the middle,” a description of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 reads. Marvel is also releasing a special prelude to the main event, titled A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment #1.

July 20th is the release date for A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1. The lead-up continues in A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment #1 and future issues of Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals.

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Letters by VC’s CLAYTON COWLES

Cover by MARK BROOKS & SABINE RICH

On Sale 7/20

IN THE LAND OF THE RIGHTEOUS…

The X-Men claim they’re the planets’ new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. The Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have kept from them. Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption as two worlds burn. Who has leaked the X-Men’s secrets to their latest foes? Why is Tony Stark abducting an old friend? And who stands in judgment over the whole world? Judgment Day from Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti is the apocalyptic emotional event to define the summer.