The Marvel Legends Avengers: Endgame Nano Gauntlet Electronic Fist is Live

If you recall, the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist that Hasbro released for Avengers: Infinity War sold out of its initial run in a hot second. Now they’ve released a version based on Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame, and the same fate likely awaits it.

That having been said, you can pre-order the Marvel Legends Series Avengers: Endgame Electronic Gauntlet replica right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October (a kids version is also available for $19.99). Like the Infinity Gauntlet before it, the Nano Gauntlet replica features articulated electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fist lock mode for display. Note that it fits on the right hand while the previous Infinity Gauntlet fits on the left. Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

The official description for the Nano Gauntlet replica reads:

“The 6 Infinity Stones contain within them the power to control and contort the fabric of the universe. In this Gauntlet, the powers of the Infinity Stones are combined to create a weapon with unfathomable capabilities. Imagine possessing incredible, reality-altering abilities with the Marvel Legends Series Electronic Power Gauntlet.

Featuring highly articulated electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fierce-looking fist lock display mode, this high-quality Power Gauntlet roleplay item makes a great gift for collectors and fans of the Avengers: Endgame movie”

The new Nano Gauntlet replica is the crown jewel of a new wave of Avengers: Endgame toys that Hasbro released today, May 10th. You can shop the entire collection right here, and a breakdown of the new items is available below:

