Marvel Legends Retro Fantastic Four, X-Force Figure Pre-Orders Drop Tomorrow

Hasbro latest Fan First livestream event has debuted some very exciting figures in their Marvel Legends lineup. Get ready for a wave of retro Fantastic Four figures, an X-Force 3-pack, and more! Everything you need to know about the launch can be found below along with a gallery of images.

The Marvel Legends retro Fantastic Four wave includes Toybiz-style figures of Mr. Fantastic, Psycho-Man, Marvel's Thing, Human Torch (flame on), and Marvel's Invisible Woman (Sue Storm). Pre-orders will go live tomorrow, August 10th at 10am PT, 1pm ET, and you should be able to find the entire wave right here at Entertainment Earth. Exclusive variants of Human Torch (flame off) and Sue Storm (invisible) will also be available on Hasbro Pulse at that time. It's probably no surprise that this F4 wave comes hot on the heels of their enormous Haslab Galactus campaign.

A Marvel Legends X-Force 3-pack featuring Rictor, Domino, and Cannonball is also earmarked as an exclusive, and will be available to pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and here at shopDisney at the aforementioned launch time.

Finally, the black Hand Ninja army builder that debuted last month alongside the Marvel Legends What If...? wave will also launch tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET. It will also be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive. Additional details and links for all of the figures will be added as they become available, stay tuned.

